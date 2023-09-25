221872
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Oliver Fire Department's BBQ fundraiser sees steady stream of support

Firefighters' BBQ a success

The Oliver Fire Department was collectively managing a different kind of fire this past weekend.

The local department was hosting a barbeque to raise funds for the 13 Wilson’s Landing Firefighters who lost their own homes while battling the McDougall Creek wildfire in August.

There was a steady stream of community support with a constant line through the Oliver Buy-Low parking lot wanting the chance to contribute to the cause and enjoy lunch.

They raised a total of $4,175.75 from the community’s donations who received in exchange hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks all donated by the Oliver Buy-Low Foods.

“We cannot express how much your donations mean. We know that there are a few other departments hosting barbeques to raise funds as well and we cannot wait to hear how they turn out,” the Oliver Fire Department’s social media post said.

