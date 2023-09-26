Cask and Keg Festival sees new flavours and Beer Olympics champions crowned in Oliver

Photo: Sebastian Kanally The four teams that made it to the final run of the Beer Olympics

The Cask and Keg Festival saw an explosion of flavour this past Saturday with various breweries and distilleries bringing their “A” game and strange new concoctions.

Saturday’s Cask and Keg Festival, one part of Wine Capitol Weekend in Oliver, saw the Amazing Oliver Race, the popular Beer Olympics, and numerous breweries and distilleries from the surrounding area.

Festival goers had the chance to try all sorts of different flavours throughout the day. Firehall brewery tapped their small batch Blueberry Habanero IPA, along with some of their staple beers. Unleashed Brewing featured an Earl Gray Vanilla Special-tea Ale.

These types of events are a chance for brewers to get their brewery's beer into peoples hands and bring their own alchemistic concoctions to the public. Detonate Brewing brought their very unique Don't Wanna Taco Bout It American Pilsner, which tastes like a taco but in beer form.

The Beer Olympics had 11 teams compete to be crowned champions. The event featured a four leg relay course tackled by a team of four.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally The final stretch of the Beer Olympics where the teams were racing to be crowned champions

The event saw one teammate complete a sack race and tag out with the next teammate. The second team member carried a tray of beer glasses while swiftly navigating barrel's placed in mogul style.

Following the completion of this task the next teammate had to perform a keg roll, rolling a keg to their teammate, who then tagged out to perform the final stretch carrying a hefty barley bag across the finish line featuring a keg beer fountain.



The winners, crowned as Beer Olympics champions were team “Ass Clowns” who won a custom 2nd Annual Beer Olympics mini fridge stocked with beer sponsored by Firehall Brewery and Gambrinus Malting.