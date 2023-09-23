South Okanagan hospital emergency room closing overnight due to staffing

Photo: Interior Health

Temporary service interruptions are once again closing down the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department overnight.

Due to limited physician availability, emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 23 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

This news follows weeks of intermittent closures at the ER in Oliver, all due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health advises the following: