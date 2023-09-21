Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department devastated by break-in and theft costing thousands

Photo: Facebook/Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department have suffered a devastating break-in, and are now hoping the community can help them recover some of their items.

At 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the department's structure protection trailer was broken into. The department had spent years and tens of thousands of dollars putting the trailer together.

"This [same] trailer was just used to protect our community and neighbouring communities during the Upper Park Rill Wildfire," the department shared on social media.

"Sadly, a couple of individuals decided to drill out locks and steal three pumps, valued at $10,000. We want and need them back."

Their insurance only covers half the value of these items.

Two of the pumps were Hondas, the other was a Waterax Mark3. All are red with "WVFD" on them in marker.

Anyone who sees them is asked to please notify Oliver RCMP.