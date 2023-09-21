The Oliver Fire Department is hosting a BBQ to raise money for Wilson's Landing Fire Department members who lost homes to blaze

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

The Oliver Fire Department is going above and beyond to support their fellow first responders.

They are hosting a barbecue fundraiser at Buy-Low in Oliver this Saturday to support 13 firefighters who lost their own homes to the fire they were fighting.

In August, the McDougall Creek wildfire began to encroach on West Kelowna and Kelowna. Neighbouring fire departments were asked to deploy crews to help battle the blaze.

The Wilson’s Landing Fire Department, which is located on Westside Road between West Kelowna and Vernon, answered the call.

Their fire department consists of 24 members and while they were battling the wildfire, 13 members of the Wilson's Landing Fire Department lost their homes to the fire they were called to battle.

There are many unforeseen costs that come along with losing your home and the Oliver Fire Department wants to raise some money for them.

They will be hosting a BBQ at the Oliver Buy-Low from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be burgers, hot dogs, and the chance to meet some of the local firefighters and see some of their firefighting equipment.

Any money they bring in will go directly to assisting the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department members.