The Oliver Food Bank is seeking donations for annual drive

Oliver’s 13th Annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is approaching and donations directly support the Oliver Food Bank.

On Saturday Sept. 23 the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive tent will be set up at the Oliver Food Bank in an effort to generate community support to feed the hungry.

This week from the Sept. 18-21, volunteers will be dropping off paper bags throughout the community for food donations that will go directly back into the community for those in need.

The bags will feature directions on them for how to donate and where to leave the donations. Volunteers are not able to reach every door in the community, but for those who do not receive a bag the Oliver Food Bank can be supported in other ways.

By dropping off food donations (non-perishable), cash or cheques to the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive tent at the Oliver Food Bank (6047 Station Street) between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.

Dropping off food donations at Best of India Restaurant or at the Oliver/Osoyoos Sikh Temple prior September 23.

By e-transferring funds to [email protected] (donations will go directly to the Food Bank account).

By donating via credit card through the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive website at bctfooddrive.org/donate. Donations must be designated for the Oliver Food Bank.

By mailing a donation cheque to the Oliver Food Bank, Box 405, Oliver, BC, V0H 1T0.

The Oliver Food Bank helps around 500 people every month who use the service to feed themselves and their families. The past year the Oliver Food Bank has seen a particular increase in seniors accessing their service.

Food items that the food bank is looking for are 100 per cent fruit juice (one litre or five pack singles), cereal (small boxes), oatmeal, granola bars, canned items (fruit, soup, vegetables, tomatoes, sardines, beans in sauce), rice, and mac & cheese.

The community has helped raise well over 30,390 kg of food and thousands of dollars in funds over the last 12 years of taking part in the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive and they are expecting another successful year.

The Oliver Food Bank is located at 6047 Station Street in Oliver.For more information visit bctfooddrive.org or contact Jordan Noftle at [email protected].