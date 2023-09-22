Fall Art Show and Sale is on this weekend in Oliver

Photo: Contributed

Fall Festival Weekend is full of amazing activities and the Fall Art show and Sale is one of them.

Oliver’s 38th Fall Art Show & Sale is opening its doors at the Oliver Community Hall on September 23 and 24.

The event shares the same weekend and venue as the Cask and Keg Festival and Festival of the Grape.

Lots of beautiful art will be on display submitted by regional artists, some will be on sale, and there will be a competition with nine different categories all of which recognize and award various different kinds of artistic creations.

The nine categories are photography, fibre art, three dimensional art, water colours, oils, acrylics, mixed/other media, and two youth categories.

The Oliver Community Arts Council, who are putting on the show and sale are inviting the public to vote for their favourite out of the 104 pieces of art on display. The showcase features numerous new participants including 14 youth entries.

The show takes place both days of the popular weekend. On Saturday, the public can enter and view the exhibit. Admittance is by donation or raffle draw from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees can purchase art and cast votes for their favourite in each category of the competition. Votes can be cast until 8 p.m. Quail awards will then be presented to the winners at 8:30 p.m. and honourable mentions will also recognize meritorious work.

Saturday will also feature a dessert reception beginning at 7 p.m. with pianist Chace Alaric performing jazz and blues.

On Sunday, admission will be through Festival of the Grape ticket only and will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to stroll in and admire and purchase art while experiencing wine and music. The wine fridge draw will close at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Two displays will be present featuring local groups that are not in the competitions. The RipOff artists will be showcasing this year's art inspired by the work of Jack Shadbolt.

The Double O Quilters will also be displaying their fabric artwork.

The Oliver Community Centre is located at 6359 Park Drive in Oliver. The Fall Art Show and Sale will take place Saturday September 23 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday the 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.