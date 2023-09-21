Clock ticking for Wine Capital Weekend tickets, the South Okanagan's biggest beverage festival

Photo: Oliver Tourism Association

It's down to the final hours to purchase discounted tickets for the South Okanagan's biggest beverage event of the year.

Wine Capital Weekend in Oliver kicks off Friday, Sept. 22, and runs through Sunday, featuring wines, craft libations, live entertainment, local artistry, and more.

On Friday evening, the kick-off party will begin at the District Wine Village, with live music from Dawson Gray & Mitch Zorn, Brent Tyler, and Jory Kinjo, plus samples of local wines, beers, cocktails and gourmet food from Wards Wine Country Kitchen.

Saturday will see the 7th annual Cask and Keg Festival, with local beverages and food trucks, as well as the exciting Beer Olympics and Amazing Oliver Race competitions.

Sunday is grand finale, featuring the 24th annual Festival of the Grape. More than 40 wineries will be on site offering tastings, alongside food trucks, live music and, of course, the iconic Grape Stomp Competition.

Ticket packages will go up in price at 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Packages range from single-day to full weekend to the exclusive Festival of the Grape VIP pass. Only 300 are available, and they come with limited-release wine tastings, extra drink tickets, complimentary food and a limited edition wine glass.

The events are family-friendly, with kids under 19 able to enter for free during Cask and Keg and Festival of the Grape.

For more information and for tickets, click here.