Osoyoos Elementary School student set to repeat Terry Fox fundraising run

Photo: Shan Peltier Zephyr Peltier at the beginning of his run in Oliver in Sept. 2021.

Eleven year old Zephyr Peltier, a Grade 11 student at Osoyoos Elementary School (OES) is once again planning to run from Oliver to Osoyoos in support of the 2023 Terry Fox School Run.

Peltier will begin his run at around 9 a.m. in Oliver on Friday, Sept. 22 and running with his mother and grandpa he is due to arrive at OES later that day around 1 p.m.

This will be the second time Peltier has undertaken the over 20 km run, his first successful run was in 2021 where he raised over $2,200.

This year he is aiming to raise $2,000 but as of the time of writing on Tuesday, Sept. 19 he had already raised $1,025.

David Foster, OES Principal said the entire student body will also participate in the Terry Fox Run on Friday. The event will start with a school-wide assembly in the gym in the morning, followed by a warm-up on the upper field.

The run will take approximately half an hour and will take place around the school field and grounds.

Foster said the school has a fundraising goal of $2,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society in Terry’s name. Classroom teachers will be collecting coins/paper money in classroom jars.

He added that all "Nighthawks" (members of the OES community) are encouraged to wear red for the Terry Fox Run.

To donate to Peltier's Terry Fox Foundation run visit here and for donations to the school's campaign visit here.