Evacuation alerts still in place near Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire in rural Oliver area

Photo: BCWS

Evacuation alerts near the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remain status quo for now.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre said in their latest update Tuesday that 13 properties in Electoral Area C remain under alert.

This includes the west side of Willowbrook Road from 2592 Willowbrook Road, north to the south side of Orofino Road. It also includes Lillian Road, Ripley Lake Recreation Site and the Madden Lake Recreation Site.

An interactive map of properties under alert can be found here.

The wildfire, which has been burning since Aug. 18, has burned 2,043.8 hectares to date.

It sparked 13 kilometres northeast of Keremeos.

Cooler temperatures and precipitation in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to help the fight.

It is currently classified as "held," meaning it is "not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions."