The Oliver Fire Department responded to a fire at derelict house for second time in a year

Photo: Shawna Michaud

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

The Oliver Fire Department was called out this afternoon to respond to a house engulfed in flames on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

The structure fire took place on Harmony Crescent, and Rob Graham, public relations officer with the Oliver Fire Department, explained the fire was at “a derelict home that previously had a fire in it last year and has since been sitting.”

They responded around 3 p.m. with two engines, a rescue truck, a water tender, and two command vehicles to tackle the fire.

Crews are still on scene actioning any hotspots as there is still a possibility of the fire spreading to nearby areas.

Graham said about the potential of the fire spreading that, “there's the possibility. It's quite windy right now blowing from the north to south. And just across from here there's a lot of trees, brush and materials, so it wouldn't take much for something to smoulder.”

The fire has rendered the home a write off.

Graham noted that the house was already in pretty rough shape, and that now the rest of the structure will have to be knocked down.

The fire has burned through the floor, so by 4 p.m. it was still not safe for anybody to go inside.

ORIGINAL: 3:14 p.m.

A house fire broke out in the Black Sage Road area near Oliver Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported plumes of black smoke and an immediate response from fire crews.

The fire is believed to have been sparked sometime between 2 and 3 p.m.

Castanet has reached out to fire crews for more information.

More to come