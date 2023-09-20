Excessive speeding outside of Oliver results in fines and vehicle impounded

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Excessive speeding by a 17 year old over the weekend resulted in an impounded BMW and almost $500 in tickets.

On Friday night around 9 p.m. Oliver RCMP were patrolling Highway 97 when they recorded a BMW going 130 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone north of Gallagher Lake.

The driver was a 17 year old Osoyoos resident with an “N” (New Drivers License) and had three passengers inside the vehicle. None of the occupants of the car were direct family members which is contrary to the license restrictions.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days as a result of the excessive speeding and the driver was ticketed near $500 for excessive speeding and failing to comply with the restrictions on a driver's license.

An adult was then contacted to pick up the four 17 year old occupants of the car.

“This is a frightening scenario that hopefully educates these young people through financial penalty rather than it ending in a disastrous collision,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, Oliver RCMP detachment commander.

Wrigglesworth also applauded the work of the officer, saying “this was a great proactive enforcement action taken by the constable to keep our roads safe.”