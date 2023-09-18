Evacuation alert issued for homes due to Upper Park Rill wildfire

Photo: BCWS/file
A new evacuation alert was issued Sunday night in the Willowbrook Road area due to increased threat from the Upper Park Rill wildfire.
The alert was issued at 9:30 p.m. by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The alert area includes the west side of Willowbrook Road from 2592 Willowbrook Rd., north to the south side of Orofino Road. It also includes Lillian Road, Ripley Lake Recreation Site, and Madden Lake Recreation Site.
The following properties were placed on alert:
- 2591 Willowbrook Road
- 2609 Willowbrook Road
- 2681 Willowbrook Road
- 2737 Willowbrook Road
- 2807 Willowbrook Road
- 2839 Willowbrook Road
- 2867 Willowbrook Road
- 2895 Willowbrook Road
- 130 Lillian Road
- 170 Lillian Road
- 143 Orofino Road
- 455 Orofino Road
The fire has burned 2,043.8 hectares since it was discovered on Aug. 18.
Photo: RDOS