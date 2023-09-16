South Okanagan hospital emergency room closing again due to staffing issues

Photo: Interior Health

For the sixth night in a week, Interior Health has announced the emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed.

Oliver and area residents are advised that services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept.17 and patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

This news follows weeks of intermittent closures at the ER in Oliver, all due to limited physician availability.

Interior Health advises the following: