Rotary Club of Osoyoos flawlessly delivers Lobsters on the Beach charity event

Photo: Don Urquhart

The Rotary Club of Osoyoos pulled off yet another hugely successful Lobsters on the Beach event on Saturday, Sept. 9 making it 14 straight years of selling out the event.

The event was again hosted under a large tentage at Gyro Beach Park in Osoyoos. This year’s event coincides with the local Rotary Club’s 20th anniversary in town.

Through this annual event, Rotary raises a substantial amount of money for its community projects, through the generous donation of products and services by the local community which are auctioned off throughout the night.

Rotary might be hard pressed however to beat last year’s record setting figure which saw it raise $28,874 thanks to generous donations and healthy bidding at the live auction. At this point, Rotary is still tallying the receipts from this year’s event.