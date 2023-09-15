Osoyoos pickleball tournament attracts 150 competitors, half from out of town

Photo: Don Urquhart Osoyoos pickleball courts saw an explosion of athleticism and fun when a three day tournament was held this past weekend.

The Desert Pickleball Club hosted its second annual pickleball tournament over the past weekend (Sept. 9) attracting 120 pickleballers including many from out of town.

The three-day round robbin event saw ladies’ doubles on Sept. 8, men’s doubles on Sept. 9 and mixed doubles on Sept. 10. The competition covered five different pickleball skill levels: 2.5 / 3.0 / 3.5 / 4.0 and 4.5.

“Last year we had 50 participants, this year we have over 120 and more than half that number are out-of-towners from Washington State, and quite a few from the lower mainland,” said Kurt Bausenhaus from the Desert Pickleball Club.

There were a number from Oliver where he says the Osoyoos club is trying to develop a closer relationship with and then others came from Princeton and also Penticton. “We actually have two from Manitoba,” but they were probably vacationing and heard about the tournament, he says.

“The town has been fantastic,” he says pointing to one of the tennis courts that temporarily were converted to two pickleball courts with the help of some duct tape for court lines.

“We’ve got a lot of donated items including tents and a generator from Nor-Val Rentals at no cost, he said. The Beast BBQ and Smoke Shack food truck was also on hand to satiate the hungry pickleballers over the three days.

Photo: Don Urquhart Desert Pickleball Club tournament organizers: (front left to right) Anna Bednarz, Jill Bromley, Dorothy Gallagher, (rear left to right) Steve Boyce and Kurt Bausenhaus.

Bausenhaus says that with last year’s 50 participants growing to 120 this year, they are aiming for perhaps 200 next year and they have ambitions of growing it even more. “We have a vision to host the provincials in two years from now and that would be well over 200 participants,” he says.

Court space remains a problem, however. “We’re growing our membership, right now it’s about 155 and we’ve opened our doors versus closing membership. We want the town to realize we have a lot of frustrated players because we don’t have the courts.”