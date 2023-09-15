Bear succumbs to injuries after encounter with car on Hwy. 3 near Anarchist summit

Photo: Gillfoto via Wikipedia Commons File photo shows a bear crossing a highway.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department (AMFD) responded to a single vehicle incident (MVI) on Friday, Sept. 8 on Hwy. 3 near Anarchist Summit involving a bear.

The accident occurred at 9:26 p.m. and saw the AMFD members working alongside BC Ambulance Service and RCMP for just over one hour.

The five occupants of the car were not seriously injured but the bear succumbed to its injuries.

Urs Grob, AMFD Fire Chief said it was a particularly dark night with no moonlight whatsoever, making it extremely difficult to see the black bear.

According to Grob his crew said “it was so dark they couldn’t see even their own trucks without using their flashlights because there was no moonlight, nothing.”

He also noted that it’s not very common to hit a bear on the highway, much more likely a deer, “and the effect of a bear is a little bit different than a deer.”

This is because deer stand taller and tend to go over the hood and into the windshield while a bear is much flatter to the ground.

And while he says there are a lot of animals displaced by fires around the Okanagan and BC, there have not been any fires in the vicinity of Anarchist Mountain that would be displacing animals there.