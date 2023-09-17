Highway to Healing helps kids get medical access

Photo: Don Urquhart Highway to healing directors and volunteers flipping burgers for a good cause.

Highway to Healing held a fundraiser barbeque supported by Nesters Market on Saturday, Sept. 9 as the society ramps up a new fall fundraising campaign.

The non-profit society has a mission to assist families in local communities by providing financial support and resources when they must travel to access medical care for their ill or injured child.

The Highway to Healing Support Society was formed in 2013 as a community project of the Rotary Club of Oliver as the club became aware that families had no financial support with travel expenses when they had to travel for care.

“We’ve just started a brand new social media fundraiser called “Pave the Way” so we’re looking for our community to help us get families to care for their children,” said Tracy McFadden president of Highway to Healing Society.

On Highway to Healing’s Facebook and Instagram pages, community members can find out more information about what the organization does and how to support them by, for instance, finding families that might need their support and donations can also be made there.

McFadden adds, “We had a big fundraiser this summer and it was absolutely successful, we had great community support raising about $15,000.