Local community celebrates life of Paul Dumoret at Oliver Airport

Photo: File Paul Dumoret in the cockpit of his 1970s-vintage Nanchang CJ6A, first produced in 1958, designed in the Soviet Union and built in China as a trainer for the Chinese Liberation Army Air Force.

A celebration of life for a man many would consider simply larger than life was held at the Oliver Airport last weekend with a large crowd attending.

Oliver residents were treated to an aerial display in the morning as they had their morning coffee with vintage aircraft performing stunts and flybys with smoke trails for nearly an hour on Sunday morning.

The event on Sept. 10 was held in honour of well-known local resident Paul Dumoret who had passed away on June 26 at the age of 78. In his obituary at the time his family wrote that in his life “he was a military man, a cowboy, a rancher, a farmer, a pilot, a pirate, a Jack of all trades.

“If you have ever heard his thunderous laugh it’ll echo in your memory for all time,” they observed.

A huge laugh and a larger heart was how many of the nearly 150 people who turned out to celebrate the man and his life described Dumoret.

Photo: Margo Evans Oliver residents were treated to a morning aerial acrobatic show.

he event was held in Dumoret’s hangar with some brief words from family, a video of his life and more aerial displays by the vintage warbirds.

Paul Dumoret was a realtor at RE/MAX and also had his own construction company, 3 Bar Construction. He was also the Oliver Airport Manager for a number of years and a member of the Oliver Flying Club.

Dumoret was a passionate flyer and was one of a small group that owned vintage warbirds, which he had often been quoted as saying were not in fact warbirds, but instead flying “spam cans”.

He would often be seen flying his 1970s-vintage Nanchang CJ6A, first produced in 1958, designed in the Soviet Union and built in China as a trainer for the Chinese Liberation Army Air Force.

He had several aircraft in his flying career, some of which were used in business flying, but it was the Nanchang that he flew for pleasure.

His son Randall commented, “If you know my dad he’s a man that embraced life... if everyone came up here and started telling stories about dad it’s my belief that we would be here until December,” he said with laughing agreement from the crowd that packed his father’s hangar and spilled out onto the apron.

“Dad did not live a life easy to eulogize nor summarize. He was a man of a thousand stories,” Randall observed.

Photo: Don Urquhart Nearly 150 turned out on Sunday afternoon for Paul Dumoret's celebration of life.

He also noted that “dad was not super fond of following rules, he did not walk the well-worn path,” he said citing an example from his father’s youth.

When he couldn’t get a pilot’s licence he decided to join the Canadian armed forces and learned how to drive a tank. Randall added that shortly thereafter he stole a tank to go on a joy ride with his friend.

“He always did say: ‘Rules are for stupid people to follow and intelligent people to interpret,’ again to more laughter.

“Anyone that knows Paul Dumoret would know he would not want us to mourn uncontrollably, would not want our lives restricted by his passing, he would want us to celebrate, laugh, drink and move on and take his example and live the good life.”

Also attending the celebration of life was Rick Knodel, Director Electoral Area C (Oliver Rural) who praised Dumoret’s role in the community and his character.

“I’ve known Paul most of my life and he will be sadly missed. He was a huge asset to the town and always willing to help wherever he could. He never stood back and just watched, he got involved when things needed to be done. He will be dearly missed by a lot of people.

Speaking of his aviation interest Knodel commented that, “he has a few adventures there, like the airplane crash at Osoyoos Lake that everyone knows about. He survived that and he stayed flying, he didn’t let that scare him out of aviation.

“Just an awesome man, my dealings with him were always pleasurable,” he added.

One of the highlights of the event was a missing man formation performed by four vintage aircraft. The formation is an aerial salute performed as part of a flypast of aircraft at a funeral or memorial event, typically in memory of a fallen pilot, a well-known military service member or veteran, or a well-known political figure.

As the planes flew overhead, one slowly peeled off, dropping out of formation leaving the remaining three to fly onwards while Amazing Grace was played by two bagpipers on the tarmac.