Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend is fast approaching

Photo: File photo.

After a summer of wildfires and rockslides, the highly anticipated Wine Capital Weekend approaches, celebrating the wine, community and vibrant spirit of Oliver presents a chance for enjoyment.

The three-day event is Oliver's biggest weekend of the year, offering an immersive experience celebrating amazing wines, craft beverages, live performances, local artistry and more.

The event kicks off on Friday, September 22 at the District Wine Village. This event will feature live music from Dawson Gray and Mitch Zorn, Brent Tyler, and Jory Kinjo. All of this can be experienced while enjoying wines, beers and cocktails from the producers in the District Wine Village.

Saturday will feature the Cask and Keg Festival from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. This day focuses on craft beer, ciders and spirits and will feature tastings from over 20 craft beer vendors, food trucks, and live music throughout the day.

A staple of the day is the Beer Olympics where interested parties can sign up a team of four to compete, or take on the challenge of the Amazing Oliver Race. Following the festival, an official after party will be held at the Firehall Brewery.

The pinnacle of the weekend is Sunday’s Festival of the Grape taking place between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. The day that celebrates all that has to do with the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country. There will be exclusive wine tastings featuring over 40 local wineries, live music, food trucks, and the iconic Grape Stomp Competition.

Interested parties can pick up one of only 300 Festival of the Grape VIP passes which includes access to a VIP area where there will be limited release wine tastings from 10 selected wineries, additional drink tickets, food from Oliver Eats, and early entry to the festival.

The festival is family-friendly and children under 19 years of age are free to enter during Festival of the Grape and Cask and Keg. There will be an interactive Kid Zone for children over five years of age.

Other activities will be the Merchant Market, and the Fall Art Show and Sale put on by the Oliver Community Arts Council.

For more information or to purchase tickets you can go to VisitOliver.com or at the Oliver Visitor Centre. The Cask and Keg Festival and Festival of the grape will take place at the Oliver Community park at 6359 Park Drive in Oliver.