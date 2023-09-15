New all-terrain "Birds of Prey" circuit will leverage Chevrolet ZR2 trucks

Photo: Area 27 The new circuit features several natural off-road terrain elements, such as the riverbed rock crawl. Area 27, well known for its world-class road circuit has expanded to now offer a new all-terrain "Birds of Prey" off-road circuit in an expanded partnership with Chevrolet.

This new course will be used to offer the new ZR2 Off-Road Academy, available for Area 27 members, as well as members of the public to experience, similar to Area 27's Camaro Driving Academy.

The ZR2 Off-Road Academy will provide participants with the opportunity to safely learn various off­-road driving techniques in Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado and Colorado ZR2 editions.

The park environment was engineered to assist drivers as they develop their off-road techniques, and "to discover how the various ZR2 technologies make off-roading both accessible and enjoyable."

According to Area 27, the Birds of Prey circuit has built in obstacles and challenges that represent features often encountered in off-road situations.

The new circuit features several natural off-road terrain elements, such as a fallen tree crossing, varying terrain including loose gravel, a riverbed rock crawl, and more.

The course also offers obstacles including the side hill angle test and steep hill climb, where participants will demonstrate break-over and descent techniques.

The circuit was developed with several routes that vary in difficulty, taking into account all experience levels.

Program dates are expected to be released by September 20, with a waitlist currently offered on Area 27's website for those interested in reserving a spot in this new academy.

Program rates will be under $400 per person for the introductory day experience with a maximum of 14 participants per program.

Drivers are also provided with a multitude of camera angles, inclinometer displays, heads up driving display, Google built in including maps, and terrain-based driving modes to assist in every situation.

Participants can book online at Area27.