South Okanagan hospital emergency room closing again due to staffing

Photo: Interior Health
Yet another temporary service interruption will impact the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department in coming days.
From 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, emergency care will not be available, and patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.
All other inpatient services will continue as normal.
This news follows weeks of intermittent closures at the ER in Oliver, all due to limited physician availability.
Interior Health advises the following:
- People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.
- Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.