South Okanagan hospital emergency room closing again due to staffing

Yet another temporary service interruption will impact the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department in coming days.

From 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, emergency care will not be available, and patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal.

This news follows weeks of intermittent closures at the ER in Oliver, all due to limited physician availability.

