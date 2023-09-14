The 36th Annual South Okanagan Toy Run will be in memory of 'RED'

Photo: OMRA photo

The 36th Annual South Okanagan Toy Run is calling all riders and asking for donations as the engines start on September 17, at 10 a.m. at Rotary Park in Penticton.

The annual ride sees a convoy of motorcycles make their way through the South Okanagan picking up donated toys and money to give to the St. Vincent De Paul Society’s Christmas hamper program.

This year's event will be conducted in memory of John Benjamin Young AKA “Red”. Red participated in the event for years in his signature Santa outfit.

The ride will begin in Penticton, they will ride to Summerland, then make their way back to Oliver, then OK Falls and back to Penticton.

Anyone can bring donations of unwrapped toys or cash to the event’s start/finish line at Rotary Park in Penticton between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or to any of the three stops when the pack is cruising by.

The ride will arrive at the Summerland High School at 10:30 a.m.. They will arrive at the A & W in Oliver at 11:30 a.m. , and 12 p.m. at Belich’s AG Foods in OK Falls.

For more info, people are urged to contact Geoff Gawne at [email protected] or by phone at 250-488-2237.