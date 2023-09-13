Emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital closed for fourth day in less than a week

Photo: Interior Health South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed Wednesday night and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Another day, another closure of the emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Interior Health says the emergency room is shut down Wednesday night until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The ER was also out of commission from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, following similar incidents over the weekend. Staffing issued forced a closure Saturday evening and again for a full 24 hours from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.

Patients are advised to go instead to Penticton Regional Hospital.

People in the Oliver area who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

You can also call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

During the ER closure, inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.



