Emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital closing 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Photo: Contributed

The emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital is closing for a third time in three days.

The emergency room at the Oliver hospital will be closed from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday due to a shortage of physicians.

Patients are being asked to access Penticton Regional Hospital in case of an emergency.

Staffing issued forced the emergency room at the hospital to close Saturday evening and again for a full 24 hours from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. today.

Interior Health says all other inpatient services will continue as normal.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," the health agency said in a news release.