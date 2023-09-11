BC Wildfire Service and Oliver Fire Department are working together battling a new wildfire just West of Oliver

Photo: Don Urquhart

UPDATE: 2:05 P.M.

BC Wildfire is assisting the Oliver Fire Department in battling a new wildfire that ignited just west of the Town of Oliver on Tower Hill.

The fire is visible from town and was discovered on Monday, Sept. 11 around 1 p.m.

Shaelee Stearns, Information Officer with BC Wildfire Service says that they currently have two initial attack crews, an officer and two helicopters responding to this fire.

BC Wildfire Service is working with the Oliver Fire Department as the fire is currently in their jurisdiction.

The fire is listed at two hectares in size and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The responding helicopters have been spotted gathering water from Tuc-el-Nuit Lake.

“When we respond to fires, we definitely respond to a list of priorities and human life and safety is always the first priority there. It is burning close to the town there, we assess and we respond and that's the standard practice,” Stearns explained.

The Regional District of Okananagan-Similkameen is aware of the situation and is monitoring.

The RDOS is aware of the Oliver Mountain wildfire (K53227) located in Electoral Area “C”, near the Town of Oliver, and is continuing to monitor the situation.



For the latest updates on wildfires, please visit https://t.co/gjdtWO6CTz@BCGovFireInfo @TownofOliverBC pic.twitter.com/g1ZaNnavWT — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) September 11, 2023

Castanet will update the story as more information becomes available.

Contributed

Photo: Don Urquhart

Photo: Don Urquhart

Photo: Don Urquhart

Photo: Don Urquhart

Photo: Don Urquhart

ORIGINAL: 1:23 P.M.

A new fire has sparked just west of Oliver on Tower Hill.

The fire is visible from town and was discovered on Monday September 11 around 1 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has the fire currently listed at one hectare and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Castanet is reaching out to the Oliver Fire Department and will update the story as information becomes available.