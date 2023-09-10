Emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital closed for second night

Photo: Google Street View

The Emergency Room will be closed for a second night in a row at South Okanagan General Hospital, and for much of the day Monday.

Interior Health says that due to “unexpected limited physician availability” the emergency services at the hospital in Oliver will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 until 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

The emergency room was also closed Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Oliver and area residents who need emergency services are advised to access care at Penticton Regional Hospital. If it’s a life-threatening situation, they should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

In-patient services will continue as usual at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7.