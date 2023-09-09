South Okanagan General Hospital ER to close overnight due to staffing challenges

Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health says the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will be closed over Saturday night, citing “unexpected limited physician availability.”

In a news release, IH said emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 until 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital,” the health authority said.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.”

IH said people who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest available facility.

The Oliver hospital emergency room has seen a number of closures in recent months due to staffing challenges.