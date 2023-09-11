Osoyoos applies for federal housing accelerater program

Photo: File

Osoyoos has taken a significant step towards expanding its non-single family housing stock with the submission of an application to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) Housing Accelerator Fund.

Although by no means an instant fix the application, if accepted, will provide the town with between $19,000 and $40,000 per unit of qualified housing and will speed up the approval process.

Council approved the town administration’s submission of the application to the program along with a $20,000 non-refundable application fee at the August 15 regular council meeting.

Gina MacKay, Osoyoos Director of Planning and Development said a decision is likely before Christmas.

The CMHC administered program is providing $4 billion in funding until 2026/2027 with the goal of creating 100,000 net new housing units across Canada.

Osoyoos is competing with other small towns of 10,000 population and less who are also seeking to take advantage of the funding. The town is further ahead than many municipalities because it has already conducted a housing needs assessment which is required no greater than two years prior to the application.

Darcy Roszell, Community Planner with Urban Systems which is assisting the town said the aim is to have more homes built faster, in part by speeding up approvals.

A key component of the program is to develop affordable, inclusive, equitable and diverse communities that are both carbon and climate-resilient, he added.

According to Dan Penner, Community Planner with Urban Systems, the first step is to create a baseline scenario, “basically how things are going right now, how many houses we expect to be built in Osoyoos over next three years.”

Part of this planning includes a consideration of the average over the last ten years which Penner explains is necessary because of the distortion in the data created by the pandemic years, particularly 2021-2022.

In Osoyoos, the 10 year average for residential building permits is 31 units, while single dwelling units amounted to 14 and the missing middle building permits totalled 21.

Once the application is approved the town will have three years to complete an action plan and issue the permits required for construction of the units. The Urban Systems planners noted the units do not have to be built, but the permits must at least be issued. Regular progress reporting is also required.

At the end of the day, the town would be awarded base funding of $20,000 per unit over the baseline number agreed upon. “If we expect to build 10 units but we build 20, that’s an additional $200,000 in funding [10 additional units at $20,000 per unit],” Penner highlights.

Where the program becomes particularly interesting is in the secondary funding stage which provides incentives for certain types of housing supply.

Significantly this does not apply to single-family homes, but rather “missing middle” housing, a term used by planners to describe anything between single family homes and high density apartment towers. In other words in the Osoyoos context, infill housing, duplexes, multi-family homes, affordable housing, and social housing.

Penner gives the example of a base HAF incented unit which would qualify for $20,000 funding, but if it was multi-family it would qualify for top up funding, and if was affordable housing it would get even more, all up to a maximum of $40,000 ($20,000 base funding plus up to another $20,000 top up funding).

He notes that “affordable housing” refers to housing units that are intended for households whose needs are not met by the marketplace and a local definition will be used for the purposes of HAF or in the absence thereof the provincial/territorial definition would be used.

The funding dollars are meant to be invested in housing-related developments and can include parks and green spaces, infrastructure like sewage and water, roads, etc. “It’s very flexible in how these dollars are invested.”

Proposed action plan items include:

1. Infill design guidelines and associated Development Permit Area

2. Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw updates to create a Rental Only Zone and an Infill Zone - missing middle etc.

3. Land acquisition and disposition policy (including assessment of existing municipal properties)

4. MOU with Osoyoos Indian Band covering housing/strategic servicing/reserve addition

5. Subdivision and Servicing Bylaw update (to account for infill development)

6. Rental housing incentive package.