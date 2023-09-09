RDOS approves mobile homes on smaller lots in South Okanagan

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Mobile homes are now approved to act as accessory dwellings on pieces of land greater than one hectare in select areas within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The RDOS board unanimously adopted the plan at their Sept. 7 meeting, which will apply to Electoral Areas A, C, D, E, F and I — rural areas within the South Okanagan portion of the district.

The motion lowers the required size of a piece of land to have a mobile home as an accessory dwelling from four hectares down to one hectare.

One hectare property sizes were chosen because the size generally corresponds to properties that are zoned for rural-residential uses.

This amendment specifically refers to mobile homes that are built under the Z-240 standards and does not change the regulations around any other accessory dwellings, such as maximum floor height or servicing requirements.

The RDOS has been trying to make meaningful changes in an alternate housing strategy since its housing need assessment report in 2021. It was determined that mobile homes as accessory dwellings on smaller pieces of land would be one option.

In 2016 the RDOS board had taken the position when it comes to mobile homes, a four hectare property was required.

On August 3, 2023, the RDOS moved a first and second reading and a public hearing was held on Aug. 17. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gave its approval for the change on Aug. 18.