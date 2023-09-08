Oliver Parks and Recreation Community Hall Kitchen to receive funds

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

New and improved kitchen upgrades in the amount of $300,000 will be coming to Oliver Parks and Recreation Community Hall Kitchen.

Rick Knodel, Director of Area C for the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) chose to withdraw $300,000 from the Area C Growing Community Fund (GCF) Reserve to fund an upgrade of the Oliver Parks and Recreation Community Hall Kitchen.

“This is a valued kitchen for the community,” Knodel commented when the RDOS board of directors unanimously moved the recommendation on September 7.

“I would like to thank director Knodel for this contribution. Oliver Parks and Recreation has had this on their wish list for years, a kitchen upgrade expansion to turn it into more of a community kitchen, and with him giving this gift he's going to allow them to do that," Oliver Coun. Petra Veintimilla said.

Each electoral area received an equal amount of $498,111.11 for this year's GCF. The money must be allocated by the end of the calendar year and must go to an appropriate service.

This service was noted to be appropriate in the administrative report noting numerous benefits from the allocation of these funds to this service.

Some of the benefits mentioned were increased access to healthy meals, the development of life skills such as the growing of fresh food, budgeting, meal planning, cooking and social skills. It will also provide support for members of the community to connect and start new friendships.

Additional benefits noted were improved intake of nutritious food, the promotion of use of local ingredients, affordability and low-maintenance, the opportunity for teaching, both formal and informal, and increased community involvement.