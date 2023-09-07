South Okanagan General Hospital sees worsening emergency closures

Photo: File

In a shocking turn of events, Interior Health announced just prior to the Labour Day long weekend - which sees thousands of tourists pour into Oliver and Osoyoos - that the South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) would be shuttering its emergency services for a full two-day period due to staffing issues.

Speaking to Martin Johansen, Oliver Mayor after the announcement he said it was “shocking news for sure”. He noted that having been mayor for five years this is the first time the increasingly common emergency department closures have occurred in the day time.

And it’s the first time they’ve stretched for 48 hours when typically they occur during the very late night, early morning hours and not consecutively.

“We continue to sort of go down this road where the level of services are deteriorating, and I think we’ve reached a new low with a 48-hour closure here. This is unprecedented in my time and something that’s completely and totally unacceptable,” he said.

Responding to Times Chronicle queries an Interior Health spokesperson said that the local physician group, supported by Interior Health, has been managing the staffing of the SOGH emergency department and “they are struggling to secure physician coverage.”

By Friday afternoon Interior Health announced it had “secured physician coverage” for one of the two days, adding it is “committed to emergency services in Oliver, and will continuously work to secure coverage in the event of any service interruptions.”

Particularly galling for the mayor is the fact that Interior Health described it as an “unexpected closure”. He says he knew in late June that there would be 13 uncovered shifts in August and 54 uncovered shifts in September.

“We’re, at a tipping point here. And you know, what really frustrates me when I read the announcement from Interior Health, and they say an ‘unexpected closure’, that is complete poppycock. I knew about it. How can they not know about it? Why haven’t they done something about it? Here we are September one and two, the hospital’s closed. I can’t imagine. It’s just unbelievable to me.”

On the “unexpected closure” the Interior Health spokesperson said: “Changes to normal service are done as a last resort after we have exhausted all options to secure physicians or staff.

“Through past experiences, we recognize that people will often step up at the last minute which prevents a closure. Interior Health strives to minimize service disruptions if at all possible.”

Johansen, a vocal advocate for the hospital, further expressed his frustration and disappointment with the current situation.

“I have conversations with Interior Health. I have conversations with the Ministry. Everybody’s aware of the issue. Everybody seems to be working on it.

“An alternative payment program that’s being worked on with physicians to support them better, to be able to attract physicians to come down here and want to work at our hospital. And yet, nothing ever seems to get done.”

He also observed that there appears to be a disconnect between those in the Ministry, those in Interior Health and the doctors themselves. “There’s a gap there, and who’s working to close that gap? I hear conflicting bits of information from different people,” he adds.

Johansen has been trying for five years to get everybody in the same room, “so that we can all get together instead of everybody sort of working in silos.”

“I don’t think that ever happens. I think Interior Health gets in the room with the doctors and then Interior Health goes and talks to the Ministry. Interior Health then goes back and talks to the doctors. I can just see this revolving sort of system where nothing ever really gets accomplished.”

Five new physicians have been recruited to the SOGH emergency department since 2021, according to Interior Health. This has included three who were part of the UBC Return of Service program as the South Okanagan has been identified as an area of need and is prioritized for these positions.

Saying that it has worked with the local physician group to find locum and other temporary coverage to maintain service at SOGH, Interior Health says this has included but is not limited to, directed emails and calls to known locums, broad dissemination of shift availability, support for travel and accommodation for temporary physicians and financial incentives.

“We continue to recruit physicians to the area and have relocation incentives in place in line with provincial programs and broad advertising,” the spokesperson said.

Last year Johansen said he travelled to Victoria and had a meeting with Health Minister Adrian Dix and local MLA Roly Russell and then again at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) conference.

“I really thought things were progressing kind of in the right direction,” he says noting that Dix directly told him SOGH was a priority. He has again requested a meeting with Dix at this year’s UBCM coming up on Feb. 18-22.

He says that with the seriousness of the day time closure, one might expect that “somebody from the Ministry would pick up their phone and give me a call and tell me what’s going on and and try to assure me that they’re doing everything they can. And all I hear is crickets.”

In response to a set of questions sent by the Times Chronicle to the Ministry of Health, a spokesperson’s only reply was: “We can’t find the meeting requests in the Minister’s public e-mail. But Minister looks forward to meeting the Mayor of Oliver at UBCM.”

And surely more alarming for Oliver, Osoyoos and the surrounding area is not the intermittent service disruptions at the hospital, but its complete closure.

“Are they wanting to close the hospital because you see this slow deterioration of service levels and that’s how things happen,” he says. “You slowly take a little bit away, a little bit away, a little bit away.”

Where once there was 24/7 coverage, that became occasional night time closures based around what is known as “life or limb policy” (LLP) meaning no emergency service unless life, limb or organ is threatened in which case a doctor on call will respond.

“Now we have some daytime closures and the next step becomes that we don’t have LLP,” he observes.

“Hours of coverage are reduced and these little pieces, just sort of like little cuts at the service level. If you had a fully functioning ER and you said, ‘well, we’re just going to close it at night,’ there would be a huge uproar, but when it deteriorates slowly, slowly, slowly, and you take away the night time coverage with a doctor on call and eventually take away that doctor on call, it’s less of a disturbance.

“People maybe aren’t paying attention enough and they don’t see this slow, deep deterioration of service levels and so there’s not as much outcry. That’s what seems to be happening here. It’s just slowly whittling away at the services that our hospital provides.”

When asked if he truly believes the aim is to ultimately close the hospital, Johansen replies: “Well, like that saying ‘if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, I think you’ve got a duck. That’s what it looks like to me. You can say that it’s not but you know what, it sure looks like it.”

In response, Interior Health said: “South Okanagan General Hospital is an important acute care site in the South Okanagan and there are no operational discussions within IH that SOGH will be shut down.”