Senior hiker in South Okanagan backcountry safe after major search and rescue deployment

Photo: Penticton Search and Rescue

Search and rescue crews from around the South Okanagan joined together in a lengthy search for an elderly hiker and his dogs, which ended in good news.

Penticton Search and Rescue public affairs officer Jesse MacDonald said they received a call from colleagues with Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue on Wednesday morning for assistance.

Those crews had already been out in the McKinney Nordic area overnight, looking for an 81-year-old man. When the Penticton crew joined, they reorganized the deployment.

"Eleven Penticton Search and Rescue members and three Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue members attended. They deployed into five [Utility Task Vehicle] teams and were assisted by an RCMP helicopter and the Anarchist Fire Department," MacDonald explained.

The hiker saw the helicopter activity and constructed an SOS symbol on the ground, hoping to catch the attention of crews.

That worked, after a member of the public came across the symbol and called in a tip.

Rescue crews were ready to start searching that area when news came in that, happily, the hiker had come across another member of the public who helped him return to his vehicle.

He was met with RCMP members almost immediately.

"The hiker was very appreciative for the resources and effort dedicated to locating him," MacDonald said, adding there was a bonus for the hiker: During their initial search, rescue crews had happened to find a toque he had lost in the area last year.

"We thought it was evidence in this search. But it turned out it was evidence of him being there a year before," MacDonald said.

While this was a happy ending, MacDonald has tips for the public exploring the backcountry to keep themselves safe and retrievable, should they need rescue.

"Always leave a plan of where you're going with somebody that can communicate that in case you do get lost. And the general rule of thumb is to stay put if you are lost, so don't keep moving."

For more tips on how to enjoy the backcountry safely, click here.