Oliver's We Will Recover Society is asking those in power to make meaningful change

Photo: Anya Vido photo

The We Will Recover Society saw substantial support from the community when they raised their tipi on International Overdose Prevention Day, but they are still calling on the people in power to show their support and commitment to making meaningful change.

International Overdose Prevention Day took place on Thursday, Aug. 31 and the theme this year was “recognizing those who go unseen." In support of this a two day tipi raising and support ceremony took place in Oliver to raise awareness and offer support for those impacted by the toxic drug crisis.

The event saw numerous people filter in and out throughout the day, including members of Moms Stop the Harm, the Penticton Overdose Prevention Society, We Will Recover Society, and members of the public.

The We Will Recover Society erected their seven-metre “Unbroken Together” tipi in the Oliver Community Park’s East Field to create a safe place for people who have been impacted by this crisis.

Lori Vrebosch, executive director of the We Will Recover Society explained that they chose this location for a reason because of its visibility to both the Town of Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

“We wanted to be accessible to both [communities] because we don't discriminate. We want everybody to be included,” she explained.

Vrebosch said that they had informal talking circles that were in and outside of the tipi.

“It's interesting, a kind of moving talking circle,” she explained, pointing to the fluidity of the day and the stream of support they were providing the community and the community provided to them.

Anyone who attended the event and had lost someone to the toxic drug crisis was invited to put a purple handprint on the tipi in rememberance and to honour their lost loved one.

Photo: Don Urquhart Ember Richardson (middle front) with the support of her grandmother Monica Nemis (back), has her hand painted purple by Lori Vrebosch to place a handprint on the tipi in support of those who are unseen in the toxic drug crisis.

“People have really enjoyed the ability to honor their loved ones. We've had people who've just completely broken down doing it. We've had people who have put more than one because they've had so many losses.

“But it's also awareness for everybody around and as this continues to grow these hands will continue to grow. Let's keep that purple down folks, let's try and do better than this,” Vrebosch said.

One individual who placed her handprint on the tipi was Janette McLeod, who lost her first grandson from overdose. He was 24 at the time.

McLeod wanted people to understand that we can no longer turn a blind eye to this problem.

“We need to do something. Parents need to be educated. Grandparents need to be educated. Do something. Don't just close a blind eye.”

She continued to criticize the way people talk within their own communities about these problems.

“Just be simple. Just deal with the truth and deal with the reality of life. Forget all these words that maybe people don't even recognize. You have to talk to them. There's a drug problem on your reserve. There's a drug problem here.”

McLeod urged that we bring love back into our communities and act from that position when trying to pursue meaningful change.

Photo: Don Urquhart Janette McLeod places her purple handprint on the tipi in honour of her lost grandson.

“It angers me because we're losing so many young people every day . . . If you are ignoring the problem and just letting it happen, that person is never going to come forth and say I really need your help. We don't know what they are going through. They could be looking at it like ‘they don't really care about me’. You need that four letter word. L.O.V.E. and do something about it. Show it.”

The We Will Recover Society sent invitations to all three area councils: the Osoyoos Indian Band, the Town of Oliver and the Town of Osoyoos, from which no elected officials attended; “their silence speaks volumes,” Vrebosch said. Interior Health, EMS and RCMP were also invited to attend.

“But the people who do come and see us have been very genuine people and people are just hurting. They're tired. They're exhausted. They're facing the same thing we are and the stories are the same story just a different flavor. Couldn't get help, couldn't get help, couldn't get help, didn't get help. Got help too late,” Vrebosch explained.

Photo: Don Urquhart

Jen, a member of Penticton Overdose Prevention Society (P+OPS) who is one of the drivers with the mobile overdose prevention bus knows this situation all too well and explained that this is why these types of events are so important.

“I just love the Awareness Day. I've always been a big, big supporter of it. I mean, I worked in Penticton last year for it and working here this year and just in the knowledge that all of us can give, the stories that we can get, none of them are the same. We all have our own story,” she explained.

“I am loving the amount of people that we have seen . . . it's a great experience on what we're going through. This is why I do it. But the more awareness we can put out there and help the ones that have lost others. That's what this day is all about. Supporting somebody who's lost somebody, and it's hard for some people. Lori's lost family. I lost a really good friend of mine.”

Jen works on the frontlines and explains that the weight is heavy to bear sometimes. “Frontline harm reduction is very, very hard work.”

“I've been recovering myself. I’ve got ten years behind me. I'm able to give back freely what's been given to me. That’s why I'm here. It’s what I do. I'm just doing this to spread the word. So more people know.”