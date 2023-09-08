Oliver's new CAO brings experience and is excited for the challenge

Photo: Town of Oliver

Wayne Anderson has been named chief administrative officer for the town of Oliver, the top administrative job with the town, and he has a lot to bring to the table.

Anderson has been acting CAO in Oliver since May 2023, filling the vacant position left by Ed Chow, while also working as the town’s chief financial officer (CFO).

Now Anderson’s positions will be switched, he will be CAO and acting CFO until the town can fill that position.

This is the first time Anderson has officially held the title of CAO, but he has had experience as acting CAO in the past even before stepping into the position earlier this year in Oliver.

He had a five and half year tenure at the City of Merritt as their director of finance and IT immediately prior to coming to Oliver and held the acting CAO position on and off during his time there.

“I was the acting CAO there for a few instances, for example, during the Lytton evacuation in July of 2021, I was acting CAO for that. So we were working through the emergency operation,” Anderson explained.

Overall Anderson brings 25 years of experience working directly with municipalities or consulting with local government clients while in his former position as director of sales and general manager of Vadim Software based in Kelowna.

All these experiences together prompted Mayor Martin Johansen to say “one of council’s highest priorities is to select a qualified CAO for our community. After a thorough recruitment process, it was clear that Wayne Anderson has the knowledge, experience, and proven leadership skills to achieve council’s strategic priorities and continue to advance the Town of Oliver forward.”

Although Anderson has had his fair share of experiences he can bring to this new position he is not underestimating the learning curve.

“There's always lots to learn. I'll be attending the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) conference in September with council and that's always a good learning experience. You get to meet a lot of industry reps and go into those discussions with council.

“I've done that when I was in Merritt as well. I went into discussions with the different ministers and council as well too. So I am kind of familiar with that process, and to get our cases in front of the province,” Anderson explained.

“My history has been a little bit of management as well to sort of more strategic stuff. And that's kind of what the CAO role is, is working through the council’s strategic priorities, and making sure that staff are executing on those. So being in line with that, policy and bylaws and so forth,” Anderson explained.

He continued to say that there has been a trend in the industry lately for CFO’s within municipalities to move into the role of CAO. This is “due to the fact that they know a lot about the organization. We go through a budget process and you deal with Public Works and all the other departments and you start to learn the lingo and understand the business side of it.

“So I've seen a lot in the last few years of transition, prior to that I think it was probably a lot more engineers in Public Works that went into the CAO roles.”

Anderson explained that his work as CFO is an important experience that he brings to the table because “with limited dollars that municipalities have these days, it's about getting the most out of your budget.

“And looking for process improvements and those things, and that's kind of the nature of a CFO is that you want to get as much done as possible with the same resources . . . especially when you're a small municipality. We've got that limitation on resourcing.”

This particular challenge is what Anderson explains he enjoys the most.

“I enjoy working with municipalities of Oliver's size, and you know, the fact that there are limited resources. But with an organization like this, you're fairly nimble. You're not a siloed organization by any means. All departments work together to make things happen and it's not different silos within the organization.

“I really enjoy that and I think there is a great team here. We've got good, responsive customer service. And every municipality has challenges, but I'm looking forward to those.”

Anderson has been juggling two of the most important positions in the town for the better part of this summer. Talking about balancing those, Anderson explained that “it's relying on the team, there's a good strong management team here so delegating a little bit more where I can and especially on the CAO responsibilities and then on the finance side as well too. You know, probably deferring a few things that could wait in that area. But now I do have a backlog and those need to get worked through. I'm going to be anxious to get a CFO in place to assist with that.”

Anderson explained that on more of a personal note, “one of my earliest jobs in my career was working at BC Tree Fruits as their controller and it has just kind of come full circle now with that $30 million expansion of the plant here in Oliver.”