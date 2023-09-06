Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country annual event returns with fave Grape Stomp

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country

After a topsy-turvy summer of cancelled events due to the extreme wildfire situation, one important bit of normality has returned - the ever-popular Festival of the Grape.

The event, organized by Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Oliver Community Park.

Along with the dozens of wineries offering wine tastings, other highlights include food trucks, artisan merchants, live music, Kids Zone with interactive games and crafts and the Fall Art Show & Sale.

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country Sample the best of the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country wines.

Another annual highlight is the Grape Stomp, pitting teams who are encouraged to wear fun and creative costumes for the stomping battle where they will be assigned a barrel containing 18 kg (40 lbs) of grapes to stomp as quickly as they can in three minutes.

On stage and before a cheering crowd, six heats of five teams will compete throughout the day before the top six teams go head-to-head in one final competition. The top three teams with the best costumes and who can siphon off the most juice will be rewarded with prizes from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.



“We look forward to this outrageous activity every year,” says Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country. “Not only is it a ton of fun but also a great opportunity to welcome guests to our region during harvest and open their eyes to winemaking practices of the past and present.”

Photo: Leila Kwok

Space is limited to just 30 coveted team spots with an entry fee of $120 per team of three, which includes festival entry, stomping souvenirs, treats from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country and wine tasting tokens. Registration closes Friday, Sept. 15.



General admission which includes festival entry, commemorative wine glass and six drink tickets is $40 per person.



Visit here to register for the Grape Stomp, and for more information visit the Festival of the Grape .