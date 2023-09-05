Fairview townsite, west of Oliver finishes maintenance on kiosk

Photo: Bruce Hamilton photo Left to right) Trevor Amos, Mark Weinrich, Larry Shannon. On the roof is Joey Martins

The old Fairview Townsite now has an upgraded kiosk for locals and visitors to learn about the site's significance to the South Okanagan.

The 25 year old Kiosk required some maintenance including the murals being taken down and restored by the artist Glen Clarke in 2021. Once the art was reinstalled, new polycarbonate protective covers for the pieces were installed.

The physical structure also underwent some maintenance including replacing the old pine shake roof with a metal roof, new soffits, and sanding and resealing the exposed wood components.

The old Fairview townsite is located near the mouth of Reed Creek, on Fairview Road, approximately four kilometres west of Oliver and had a significant mining operation in its day.

The first mineral claims were staked In 1887 after the Sylix people lived on the land for thousands of years, and Fairview began to develop as a significant community.

Mining activity eventually slowed down, and in conjunction with the development of the Town of Oliver and the Southern Okanagan Lands Project, led to Fairview’s demise as a community. Mining did continue in the area until the late 1960’s.

The Fairview kiosk is located on the site of the Fairview Presbyterian Church which was built in 1899. This church, better known for its nickname “Blasted Church”, was moved to Okanagan Falls in 1929, where it continues to serve as the United Church in that community.

The Fairview kiosk was acquired by the Okanagan Historical Society in 1970 from the United Church of Canada. The current kiosk was constructed in 1997, to help inform local residents and visitors about the significance of the old mining community of Fairview. The murals were created by Glen Clarke, a Penticton artist and they display the local history in colour.

The money for the upgrades to the kiosk came from donations from Rick Knodel, Area C Director of the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen, the Oliver Kiwanis Club, the Oliver Rotary Club and private donations.