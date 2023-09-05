Osoyoos boat storage request gets council nod before going to public hearing

Photo: Contributed

Osoyoos Council has given preliminary approval for an increase in outdoor boat storage at 6014 51st Street.

The application made by Daniel Losch of Vancouver Skyline Developments Ltd., owner of Wakeside Marine seeks to increase allowable outdoor boat storage on the property by 50 per cent. Wakeside provides marine repair, retail and boat spa services.

The subject property is currently zoned M3 – Special Industrial and is designated as General Commercial in the Official Community Plan. The M3 zone is specific to the area between Lakeshore Drive and 51st Ave. The uses which are permitted within this area includes repair shops, manufacturing plants and car washes.

The property was previously an automobile repair business, and then served as a local building supply centre.

Town staff noted the applicant may be looking to open a second business on the site which would conform to the current zoning and the OCP designation.

As part of the ongoing zoning bylaw update the town said consideration will be given to aligning the zoning for this area with the Official Community Plan designation of General Commercial.

This would support the current uses for the area of a distillery, restaurants and service uses but would remove uses such as log home manufacturing.

In recommending the adoption of the amendment town staff noted the applicant’s business will contribute to the town’s existing tourism sector and provide a service to both tourists and residents.

A pubic hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.