Temporary service interruption at South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department, again

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has announced the unexpected and temporary closure of the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department in Oliver due to a doctor shortage.

An email from IH indicate, due to an unexpected limited physician availability, Oliver and area residents will be without emergency room coverage from 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during that time.

"Emergency services will be unavailable during this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital," says the news release.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care, i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.