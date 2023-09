Contributed Ralph Palmer

Ralph Palmer said the wildfire cameras he's set up on his property up Anarchist Mountain have captured the movement of deer, moose, cougars, badgers, bobcats, coyotes, and assorted little types such as ground squirrels and chipmunks.

On Wednesday, his camera caught a big herd of elk travelling their way back to the crown land.

He said over messenger he's so enjoying nature and the solitude.

Palmer added that sometimes getting the best moments means you just have to wait.