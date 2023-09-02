Osoyoos' Teddie Trobec 107 years young and raring to go

Photo: Don Urquhart Teddy Trobec (seated centre) is flanked by four of her nieces at Mariposa Gardens.

By all accounts Teddie Trobec has lived a full and joyous life, and one that at 107 years of age she’s most certainly not yet ready to relinquish.

While her hearing has suffered some decline her wit and sense of humour are very much fully intact, or as she puts it herself: “I’ve still got my marbles!”

The Times Chronicle had the pleasure of chatting with Teddie and four of her nieces at Mariposa Gardens Community and Retirement Living, a conversation that involved quite a lot of laughter.

Teddie moved into Mariposa in March this year after living in Osoyoos with her daughter for about 10 years.

Her family is originally from Quebec, a fact given away by a pronounced accent after more than a century living far from la belle province. She says before that her ancestors came from the south of France.

But it was Manitoba where she spent her formative years before moving to Alberta for virtually all of her adult life. “Winnipeg is all right but not too good anymore, too many thieves” she quips.

One of her nieces adds that the gripe was always too many mosquitos and it’s too cold in the winter.

But nonetheless Manitoba remains close to her heart, her niece explaining that the people, are her people. “Winnipeg is my people,” she chuckles. Her niece explains that most of her family is still there.

In Alberta she lived in Calgary for around 14 years where her and her husband had a restaurant. “It was a big restaurant, serving everything, full meals,” Teddy says.

“Up at quarter to five every morning, it was lots of work” she says. It was just her and her husband, and she was the cook. Her husband passed away nearly 17 years ago, “on his birthday, 28th of December,” she says with no pause for recollection required.

“I lived with my daughter for quite a few years and then I moved into the home.”

When asked what sorts of things she likes to do the answer is quick in coming - “watching sports, baseball and hockey,” she says. As for a favourite team she says: “I almost like baseball better too many teams in hockey and so many I can’t remember all the names so I switched to baseball.”

One of her nieces pitches in laughing that Teddie used to know all the players names and their wives, but now there’s too many to remember.

“I like both but I like baseball better,” she laughs. When asked which was her favourite baseball team she says “well I like everyone,” with a laugh.

I ask if she still converses in French and the nieces chime in that they all do, to which Teddie interjects to much laughter: “So we’re a bunch of frogs!”

So how does she like living in the care home? “I don’t like the food,” she says bluntly. “The food is awful. Bad food, I don’t know how they can make such crap.”

One of her nieces adds that Teddie loves the staff while another explains that her criticism of the food is likely based on her years of restaurant experience.

“She worked in the kitchen her whole life, so she knows what food is supposed to taste like. And she was a very successful businesswoman.”

The nieces suggest that maybe the Mariposa staff would let her into the kitchen. She replies jokingly: “I wish they would, I would show them a few things!”

Her family clearly has longevity in their genes.

Her mother lived to 101, she has a brother who’s 101, another brother who is 98 and a sister that recently passed away at 102.

The nieces come to visit Teddy a couple of times a year, something that the pandemic obviously disrupted and this visit is actually the first time since just before the pandemic.

In fact, Teddie actually came to stay at Mariposa just before COVID-19 broke loose in BC and was in the facility for barely a week when there was an outbreak leading her daughter to take her back home for the duration of the pandemic.

When asked if she was worried about COVID, her confident demeanour softens considerably and she replies, “yeah, yeah I didn’t see anybody, just in the house.”

Photo: Don Urquhart A life well-lived - Teddie Trobec says the introduction of electricity into homes was the biggest thing she experienced in her 107 years.

It’s possible her concern was guided by experience, after all she was alive during the last great pandemic when Spanish Flu (1918-1919) killed an estimated five per cent of the world’s population, making her part of a small population to live through two major global pandemics.

Born in 1916 which made her only three years old during the Spanish Flu the impact was significant for years after. “Oh, it was bad and it was scary. But it got better and better but we were scared for a long time. A lot of people died.”

Amongst the big changes she’s witnessed over the century she cites electricity as the most significant. “Electricity was big, that was really something,” she says. “Electric heat and then light and then we had the phone, the phone on the wall.”

Entertainment when she was growing up centred on outdoor activities including playing hockey. “We played with horseshit on the rink outside that my dad made. A horse turd and a stick! Then dad got us a hockey stick and then he got us some skates. We were pretty good. We were the only ones with skates and a hockey stick.”

In the summer it was baseball she says. “Baseball every day. Went to school, during recess play ball. Come home for supper, after supper go back to the ball game. So we were playing ball all the time, that was a good pastime.”

When asked whether the world a better place today, or when she was younger, she says: “It’s worse. It’s crazy right now. No good. Yeah it’s bad. Too much crap now.”

Observing that she has a great sense of humour and clearly loves to joke and laugh, she says: “Oh yeah, I like a party!” Naturally the next question is whether she drinks alcohol. “Oh yeah, I like a Caesar and wine too!” To which one of the nieces jumps in saying, “last night she had both!”

Another notes that Teddie typically doesn’t sleep very well, but last night she had the best sleep for a long time.

A favourite past time for Teddie was camping which she even did solo at the tender age of 95. At the time she lived in Canmore, Alberta for a dozen years. When not camping she looked after other people’s yards and gardens so that when they came up from Calgary on a Friday night they could just sit by the fire and have happy hour right away.

“Four o’clock happy hour, behind the trailer,” she laughs speaking of her fondness for the traditional imbibing hour. At Mariposa Teddie’s choice is a Caesar for the daily happy hour.

When asked what age she thinks she will live to she says: “I don’t know if they’re going to get me or not, if they can catch me. I’m gonna run away!”