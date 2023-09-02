Oliver high school graduate receives prestigious government medal

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Tracy Harrington (left) hands Samantha Stanley (right) her award in the school's library.

One of the most prestigious awards a highschool student can win in this country was given to Samantha Stanley in Oliver on Friday honouring her overall average of 93 per cent.

Stanley, a member of the most recent graduating class at South Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS) was given the Governor General’s Academic Medal by Tracy Harrington, principal at SOSS on the morning of Friday Sept 1.

The academic medal recognizes outstanding scholastic achievement of students and is awarded to the graduating student with the highest average in the school.

Stanley explained her plans to take a year off from school and work in the South Okanagan before she goes off to university the following year.

The Governor General’s Academic Medal was first awarded in 1873 by the Earl of Dufferin, and has continued to be given out to promote and honour academic excellence ever since. The governor general of Canada continues the tradition of encouraging scholarship across the nation and recognizing outstanding students.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

These medals are given out for academic excellence at four different levels. The bronze medal is awarded at the secondary school level. The collegiate bronze is given out at the post-secondary diploma level. Silver is given out at the university undergraduate level, and gold at the graduate level.

This is not the first award and bursary Stanley has received during her graduating year. Back on June 27 and 28 at the bursaries and graduation ceremony, Stanley also picked up the following awards: Okanagan Falls Senior Activity Bursary, Okanagan Falls Lions Club Bursary, Oliver Order of the Eastern Star, Patricia Jean Gallie Scholarship, Principals & Vice-Principals Association Bursary, Rotary Club of Oliver "Service above Self" Scholarship, School District 53 Academic Scholarship, and the Times Chronicle Bursary.