Emergency department closure shortened, set to resume Saturday morning

Photo: File Emergency services at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) will resume tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 2) from 8 a.m. after Interior Health rescinded the notice of temporary service interruption.

Interior Health said it is "committed to emergency services in Oliver, and will continuously work to secure coverage in the event of any service interruptions. We are pleased to have secured physician coverage for this weekend."

On Thursday Interior Health issued a notice of a two day closure of the hospital's emergency department from 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 to 8 a.m. Sunday Sept. 3.

Emergency services will now be available from 8 a.m. Saturday, September 2.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at SOGH.

Interior Health advises that during periods of emergency department closure those who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.



Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7 but has suffered periodic closures due to staffing issues sporadically over many months.

Doctors from Penticton have been filling the gaps in emergency department staffing.