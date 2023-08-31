Oliver hospital emergency department to close for 2 days this weekend

Photo: Interior Health

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed for a large part of the long weekend due to a doctor shortage.

Interior Health says emergency services will be unavailable at the Oliver hospital from 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1 until 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

Patients are being directed to the Penticton hospital.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Anyone with life-threatening emergency care should call 911.

The emergency department in Oliver is normally open 24/7 but has been plagued by similar closures in recent years.