Osoyoos property taxes proposed to increase by 12.73 per cent in 2024

Photo: File

The Town of Osoyoos is holding a public meeting to assist with developing the 2024-2028 Five Year Financial Plan which proposes a 12.73 per cent increase in residential taxes on an average single family residence amounting to a total of $3,192.47 per year in 2024.

This amount is preliminary as it is based only on the figures that are within the control of the Town of Osoyoos. Other categories that lie outside of the town's control, like library, regional district, school, hospital and so on, will only come in at a later date.

Because of the substantial adjustments needed to deal with the infrastructure deficits - mainly water and waste treatment - Rod Risling, Chief Administrative Officer of Osoyoos said the budget discussion are being held earlier than normal in order to give residents time to prepare for proposed taxation jump.

User fees are increasing over 40 per cent to a proposed $5,408.86 per year as a result of the sewer and water requirements. Sewage user fees will climb on average 126 per cent to $858.74 while water will rise 153.7 per cent to $1,166 per year in 2024.

The Times Chronicle • Castanet will be detailing aspects of the budget document in a series of articles in order to help further understanding of the proposed budget.

A Special Open meeting at Town Hall Council Chambers will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. where the public is invited to discuss and make recommendation on the content of the Operating Budget and the 5 Year Capital Plan.

The budget document can be downloaded here.

Written submissions can be mailed, hand delivered or emailed to [email protected]. Submissions received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 will form part of the Council agenda.

Members of the public wanting to make a presentation (maximum 5 minutes) are required to register at the meeting prior to 6:30 p.m.

Members of the public wanting to ask questions or make comments will not be required to register; however, will require acknowledgment of the Chair prior to comment or question.