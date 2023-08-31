Oliver RCMP provide more details on missing hiker found deceased at McIntrye Bluff

Photo: Penticton Search and Rescue

The Oliver RCMP has provided more details on the missing male hiker that was found deceased at the base of McIntyre Bluff (n?aylintn) on Tuesday, August 28 2023.

The RCMP have determined that an adult male went paddle boarding across Vaseux Lake Sunday evening and had not returned from a planned hike.

The man’s paddle board was located well up on shore and the man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, having sent them pictures with no indication of any concerns for his well being.



A search of the area utilizing 13 personnel for Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR), RCMP plane, SAR helicopter and Police Service Dog were not successful throughout Monday.



Early Tuesday morning the man was located deceased at the base of McIntyre Bluff. RCMP helicopter and SAR helicopter were deployed to carry out the technical operation, which took most of the day.

This operation was said to be highly visible from Highway 97 and nearby neighbourhoods.



The RCMP is assisting the BC Coroners investigation and said no other information at this time



“This is a tragic result for the family of the deceased," said Oliver RCMP's Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth. "The Oliver RCMP and Victim Services will continue to support them through this difficult time.

"Thank you to Search and Rescue for their assistance in recovering the victim from this dangerous and challenging location," he added.