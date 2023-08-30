Popular Osoyoos Desert Centre night tours return for two nights in September

Photo: Destination Osoyoos A Northern Scorpion under a black light.

The Osoyoos Desert Centre (ODC) is bringing back its highly popular night tours, which through the use of UV flashlights highlight some of the nocturnal creatures of the local landscape.

Called "A Walk in the Dark" the night tours will run only on two consecutive Thursdays - September 14 and 21 - from 8 to 9:30 pm.

Participants have the opportunity to enjoy a walk under the cover of darkness along the centre’s brand new 1.5 km boardwalk.

Using UV flashlights as the only light source the group will try to spot some of the nocturnal critters of Osoyoos' semi-arid shrub land environment which includes felines, owls, bats and the glowing exoskeletons of northern scorpions.

“The desert is such an interesting place to explore at night,” says Joni Reimer, Osoyoos Desert Centre manager. “So much of it changes compared to the heat of the day, there’s so many other things to learn about and discover!”

Admission for the night tours is $15 per person. The ODC warns that space is limited and participants must pre-register through the ODC office at 250-495-2470 by Tuesday September 12.

The tours start at 8 p.m. sharp and gates will be locked once the tour starts. The Osoyoos Desert Centre is located at 14580 – 146 Avenue, 3 km north of Osoyoos off Highway 97. For more information call 250-495-2470, visit the Desert Centre or email [email protected].