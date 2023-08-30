Penticton Search and Rescue assists RCMP in recovering deceased hiker from McIntyre Bluffs

Photo: PENSAR

Penticton and District Search and Rescue spent the last two days on a search for a missing hiker near McIntyre Bluffs, south of Okanagan Falls, who was found dead.

In their information release posted on Wednesday, PENSAR said they were requested for help this past Monday afternoon by the Oliver RCMP to assist in the search for a missing male hiker.

Duty Manager Ron Berlie deployed 13 SAR personnel, including a canine team from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and a helicopter from Topflight Helicopters to assist in the search.

PENSAR said searchers covered a large and complex area, including steep terrain, cliffs, unstable slopes, and the nearby Okanagan River.

The search was suspended at nightfall until Tuesday morning after eight hours of searching.

On Tuesday morning, police received new information and personnel were re-engaged to transition their response from a search to a recovery effort in the McIntrye Bluffs area.

Six specialists and a Topflight helicopter were deployed to carry out the technical operation, which took most of the day.

This operation was said to be highly visible from Highway 97 and nearby neighbourhoods.

PENSAR thanked the COSAR canine team for joining their search, Topflight helicopters for providing their support, and the public for being respectful during the recovery operation.

"PENSAR offers the sincerest of condolences to the family and friends of the hiker," they said.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation.