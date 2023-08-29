SOS Pride, WANA pull out the stops for a fabulous festival in Osoyoos

Photo: Shae Fischer Keisha and Humaira kept the vibe rolling at Pride Arts 2022.

Celebrating art, culture and inclusion, the second Annual Pride Arts Festival returns to Osoyoos on Saturday Sept. 23 with a jam-packed slate of live performances including singer songwriters, dancers, poets, comedians and more.

Hosted by the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride (SOS Pride) in partnership with Osoyoos’ Wide Arts National Association (WANA), the family-friendly event is free and open to all ages showcasing a wide variety of live performances at the Gyro Park bandshell stage.

The day begins at 11 a.m. with a Pride March starting at Gyro Park and continuing along the beachfront walkway.

The first performances of the day will feature a series of Indigenous artists honouring the local Syilx/Okanagan territory followed by a full day of live performers representing diverse identities.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than seeing dreams of communities come together,” shared Wina Poliquin, the festival’s community engagement coordinator.

“I am delighted that we are able to deliver this unique blend of diversity and connections in town for a second year with such great support. I love our team of volunteers and how we can all use our strength to bring this festival to fruition. We can already foresee the event becoming a whole Pride Arts weekend in the future."

Photo: Shae Fischer

The two organizations attribute the success of last year’s festival to the incredible artist lineup, volunteers, community partnerships and sponsors. This year the Town of Osoyoos is returning as the title sponsor, with a total contribution of $10,000 to the festival.

“The support from the Town of Osoyoos put the wind in our sails to keep this festival going and make it an annual event every September in Osoyoos at Gyro Park," says the festival’s funding coordinator Heather Adamson.

“To have this type of financial support from the municipal government means everything to us. They saw how hard our team of volunteers worked last year with our inaugural festival and what an organized, entertaining, heartfelt day we provided for the community and welcomed the entire region to visit and participate in the day’s festivities.”

Photo: Shae Fischer

Volunteer coordinator Allison Baker has joined the festival committee this year after participating as a volunteer last year.

“I attended last year and was so moved that this was taking place in our little town,” says Allison.

“My heart was filled with gratitude for all of the amazing folks who were responsible for putting this event on, and I am delighted to play a part in helping to make this important community festival happen for another year!”

Gyro Park will be filled with local musicians, dancers, speakers and performers, as well as visual art exhibitions throughout the park. Some performers will be local youth in order to give them an opportunity to perform live to a large crowd. Food trucks, non-profits, local wineries, breweries, and businesses will be partaking, showing their support for the local artist community, and most notably, artists who identify within marginalized communities of 2SLGBTQIA+, Indigenous, Black and people of colour.

Photo: Shae Fischer

“We are excited to showcase a range of talented performers that may challenge the status quo of what people think Pride looks like,” says the festival’s artist coordinator Keisha McLean.

“We want to show that Pride looks like everyone: youth, adults, all genders & all cultures.”

Vendor coordinator Shae Fischer joined the festival after photographing last year’s festival. “Last year's inaugural Pride Arts Festival was such an inspiring success. It was so moving to see our communities come together in the name of love and safety. This year I hope we can match and exceed that same energy.”

Applications are still open for the final performing artists, vendors and volunteers. For more information and online application forms visit SOS Pride.