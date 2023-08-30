Oliver motorcyclist arrested and charged after flee attempt

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

A confrontational motorcyclist with no insurance attempted to flee from police in Oliver, resulting in his arrest and being charged almost $1,000.

On Friday evening at about 6:30 p.m., Oliver RCMP noticed a motorcycle with no license plate travelling on Station Street.

The driver was a 47-year-old male who became very agitated and confrontational, according to police.

He wasn't just travelling without a license plate. According to police, he had no insurance and an expired drivers license.

RCMP told him he was being detained to be given tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act when he attempted to flee and became combative towards officers.

The offender was arrested for obstructing a police officer, and with the assistance of a nearby citizen, was taken into custody.

The man was released the next day with a notice to appear in court on Oct. 11 with a charge of resisting arrest. In addition to this, he was also ticketed a total of $995 for driving without insurance, failing to signal, and not having a driver's license.

The motorcycle was impounded and he received a 24 hour driving prohibition.